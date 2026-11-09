The cost of executive blunders

What happens when a celebrity CEO bungles their shiny public image? Plus: One woman starts a small business as another prepares to sell.
What can we learn from companies that have moved beyond their celebrity CEOs?
It’s good news for homebuyers, but not likely to boost the struggling housing market much.
Erin Calvo-Bacci talks about her decision to sell her specialty candy company and what’s on the horizon for her.
Hobbyists and younger consumers in the West are starting to show a preference for Chinese products.
“I can now pace my work to my body instead of having to pace my body to my work,” said Stephanie Cervi, owner of a yarn shop in Monterey, California.