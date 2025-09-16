Marketplace®

Less coal revenue would be a sizable financial hit to state budgets. Plus: rate cut pros and cons, domestic soybean farmers, and the death of consumer loyalty.
Investors believe that lower interest rates and tax cuts will boost profits in the short term.
Retail sales data show non-store spending (think: e-commerce) grew about 2% in August, and was up more than 10% year-over-year.
The last six months of shifting import policy have created a lot of uncertainty, which will continue as the Supreme Court weighs in on the tariffs’ legality.
China is typically the destination for over a quarter of the U.S. soybean harvest. Now, U.S. farmers have a choice between selling at lower prices domestically or storing crops in hopes of a trade deal.
Wyoming is set to lose about $50 million a year because of new federal breaks for the coal industry. This has state lawmakers looking for ways to recoup the revenue loss.
The shopper-brand relationship has always relied on loyalty. But gone are the days of free upgrades or special discounts — now, longtime consumers often get higher prices.