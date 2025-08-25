Marketplace®

Aug 25, 2025

For every action, something can go sideways

President Trump's recent deal with Intel gives the U.S. government a 10% ownership stake in the company. But Intel's latest regulatory filing warns of potential pitfalls.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

