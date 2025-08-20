Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Aug 20, 2025

Consumers embrace their inner Maxxinista

This economic moment calls for bargain hunting. Plus: Sneaky price hikes, White House corporate meddling, and fashion sustainability.

Download
Consumers embrace their inner Maxxinista
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team