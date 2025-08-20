The Trump administration is injecting the White House into corporate America

The Trump administration is eying a possible 10% stake in Intel, according to a report on Monday from Bloomberg. If enacted, the government would convert grants passed under the Biden-era CHIPS Act to could become Intel’s largest shareholder.

The news follows an announcement earlier this month that the administration would take a 15% cut of some of Nvidia and AMD’s chip sales to China. “These are the type of things, the type of actions that to say they're unusual understates just how unprecedented they really are,” said Bloomberg’s Joe Deaux.

Deaux wrote about the new way that the president is using corporate America for his policy goals. He spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about that reporting, and how it might change the playbook for how the White House interacts with American capitalism.

