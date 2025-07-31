Marketplace®

Jul 31, 2025

Anomaly or omen?

Layoff announcements were up 29% from June to July, and up 140% compared to last July. Should we be worried? Plus: data erosion, car key fobs, and the private equity-ification of youth sports.

Anomaly or omen?
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

