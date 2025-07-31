Anomaly or omen?

Layoff announcements were up 29% from June to July, and up 140% compared to last July. Should we be worried? Plus: data erosion, car key fobs, and the private equity-ification of youth sports.
Wages are also rising but people aren't spending as much.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Martha Gimbel at the Yale Budget Lab about the potential consequences of economic data erosion.
Well-designed key fobs tell consumers what to expect from the vehicle they’re about to get into, says Hannah Elliott at Bloomberg.
Job cut announcements rose 29% in July from the previous month, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
The youth sports industry has amassed an estimated market value of $40 billion according to the Aspen Institute. Private equity has taken notice and is ready to play ball.