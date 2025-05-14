That "big, beautiful" tax bill could shock the bond market

Historically, the bond market is eager to buy up U.S. Treasury bonds. But this isn’t a typical economic moment. Plus, high-speed rail and the importance of location for a first-time homebuyers.
Historically, bond investors more or less swallow the debt the U.S. government takes on, but this time they may be less inclined to do so.
Kraft Heinz just announced plans to invest $3 billion in its U.S. plants. But companies that make clothes and toys, which have low margins and are difficult to produce with robots, will have a harder time relocating.
Hungry for lower prices, shoppers are reaching for generic brand goods. “The quality of the food is good, and it tastes good,” says The Atlantic’s Ellen Cushing.
“Even though I only live, like, 35 minutes away from the city, or 45 minutes by metro, it’s just a little inconvenient for people,” said William Craver in Herndon, Virginia.
The federal government’s producer price index can show when higher prices are coming soon to a retailer near you.
The Trump administration is moving to pull back some promised federal funding from high-speed rail projects in California and Texas.