Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!

Your Valentine’s Day bouquet probably came a long way

Daniel Ackerman Feb 12, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
More than 80% of flowers sold stateside are imported — mostly from South America. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Your Valentine’s Day bouquet probably came a long way

Daniel Ackerman Feb 12, 2025
Heard on:
More than 80% of flowers sold stateside are imported — mostly from South America. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Right now, the warehouse floor at Jet Fresh, flower importers in Miami, is busy to say the least. 

“People can envision the stock market and how you see it on TV — all the guys screaming and yelling inside the stock exchange and all the papers flying around and all that stuff. Well, that’s what it’s like for us with flowers,” said Michael Black, who manages all the chaos. Somehow. 

Valentine’s Day is make-or-break for the flower industry, he said, even though he typically sells more stems during another holiday that’s coming up in May. “Mother’s Day is a bigger volume holiday, but Valentine is bigger dollars,” he noted.

This week, tens of millions of fresh cut flowers are arriving in the U.S., mostly from South America. Imports account for more than 80% of flowers sold here, and it’s a $2 billion industry.

The bigger dollars that Black talked about this time of year are thanks to one flower in particular — a flower Gustavo Niño is looking to buy this week.

“Yeah, I’m trying to specifically buy roses, right?” said Niño, who researches agricultural economics at the University of Illinois. “Americans actually love roses. Roses represent 50% of the imports.”

And the vast majority of those roses come from just two countries: Colombia and Ecuador.

They have ideal microclimates “that allow them to have a very good production all over the year,” Niño said.

With no offseason, those South American imports have been key to meeting growing demand for cut flowers. Niño said that imports have more than doubled since 2020. Most arrive by air, for freshness.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents inspect flowers.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents inspect flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day at Miami International Airport on Feb. 7. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

But “another method that’s really growing quickly is sea-shipping,” said Kate Penn, CEO of the Society of American Florists. “More flowers are coming in on container ships.”

Penn said that as long as they’re chilled, those slower — and cheaper-to-use — ships work just fine for your standard commodity flowers.

“Carnations and mums and roses and those things that retailers know that they need,” she said. “You pre-order them, and they’re just part of your inventory.”

Prices on cut flowers have stayed relatively stable in the last couple years, according to Penn. But remember all that will-he-won’t-he of Trump’s tariff threat against Colombia last month? That sent a shock through the industry.

“That would have had an influence on prices, and it really is a pennies business in terms of margin,” she said.

And so, Penn added, there’s only so much flower importers can weather before their business starts to wilt.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:44 AM PST
7:56
3:04 AM PST
8:07
Feb 11, 2025
21:26
Feb 11, 2025
26:42
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Unlocking The Gates
Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Attacks against corporate DEI policies are legally weak — and companies like Costco know it
Attacks against corporate DEI policies are legally weak — and companies like Costco know it
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production