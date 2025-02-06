Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

A different vantage point can change the way you see your job

Maria Hollenhorst Feb 6, 2025
A street sign on Broadway in New York City. Theater critic Naveen Kumar had to stand through performances while recovering from a back injury. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

A different vantage point can change the way you see your job

Maria Hollenhorst Feb 6, 2025
Heard on:
A street sign on Broadway in New York City. Theater critic Naveen Kumar had to stand through performances while recovering from a back injury. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
You’ve probably seen ambiguous images in which a figure can appear as either a vase or two faces, depending on which part of the form you focus on. It illustrates that two people can look at the same picture and have different interpretations. 

Naveen Kumar, a theater critic for The Washington Post, was forced to shift his own perspective after a back injury made it difficult for him to sit through plays. He wrote about the experience and spoke to Marketplace about how standing instead of sitting helped him see the shows — and his job — in a new way.

Use the audio player above to hear Kumar’s story.

