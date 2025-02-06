A different vantage point can change the way you see your job
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A different vantage point can change the way you see your job
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
You’ve probably seen ambiguous images in which a figure can appear as either a vase or two faces, depending on which part of the form you focus on. It illustrates that two people can look at the same picture and have different interpretations.
Naveen Kumar, a theater critic for The Washington Post, was forced to shift his own perspective after a back injury made it difficult for him to sit through plays. He wrote about the experience and spoke to Marketplace about how standing instead of sitting helped him see the shows — and his job — in a new way.
Use the audio player above to hear Kumar’s story.
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.