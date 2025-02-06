You’ve probably seen ambiguous images in which a figure can appear as either a vase or two faces, depending on which part of the form you focus on. It illustrates that two people can look at the same picture and have different interpretations.

Naveen Kumar, a theater critic for The Washington Post, was forced to shift his own perspective after a back injury made it difficult for him to sit through plays. He wrote about the experience and spoke to Marketplace about how standing instead of sitting helped him see the shows — and his job — in a new way.

Use the audio player above to hear Kumar’s story.