Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
"How We Survive": Kai Ryssdal visits the frontlines where national security meets climate change. Listen Now

Our old electrical grid is limiting how much wind and solar power we can use

Caleigh Wells Sep 17, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Solar and wind power generate direct current, which must be converted to alternating current to "play well" with the existing electrical grid, historian Julie Cohn says. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Our old electrical grid is limiting how much wind and solar power we can use

Caleigh Wells Sep 17, 2024
Heard on:
Solar and wind power generate direct current, which must be converted to alternating current to "play well" with the existing electrical grid, historian Julie Cohn says. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Use of green energy hit an all-time high last year: Renewables produced nearly a third of the electricity used around the globe, according to a new report out from the global policy network REN-21.

That’s the good news. The bad news is even more green energy could have been used, but the electrical grids built decades ago can’t handle it. It turns out adapting a 20th-century grid to 21st-century energy sources is pretty complicated.

“The grid” isn’t just the transmission lines that crisscross the country. It’s everything from the generating stations to the outlets in your house. 

It handles energy from coal, gas-powered and nuclear plants, all of which use the same basic technology to make power, said historian Julie Cohn, who wrote “The Grid: Biography of an American Technology.”

“They’re just something [that] is hot and creating steam that’s spinning a turbine,” she said.

All of those turbines generate the same “alternating” current that the grid is designed to distribute. Solar power and wind power involve “direct” current.

“And it has to be converted into alternating current for it to operate and play well with the grid,” Cohn said.

Devices called inverters do that. But they don’t solve another problem with the grid, said Santiago Grijalva, an electrical and computer engineering professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Solar and wind are less predictable,” he said.

Think of a calm, cloudy day. If a renewable power source fails, those older turbine-based generators can make up the difference. “So you have some time to ramp up other generator to respond to that disturbance,” Grijalva said.

That hasn’t been a huge problem yet because variable wind and solar energy is supplementing the stable sources. We still need better ways of storing solar and wind energy so we can use it on those calm, cloudy days. 

Then there’s the fact that sometimes the grid doesn’t go to the places where it’s cheapest and easiest to build solar energy installations, said Tyler Norris, a fellow at Duke University.

“Here in North Carolina, a lot of the prime location for large-scale solar are on these, you know, these old tobacco farms,” he said.

Norris said the biggest challenge is coordinating all the states and cities and counties and utilities to invest and expand and update the grid at the same time.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:14 PM PDT
33:10
3:27 PM PDT
29:42
7:36 AM PDT
8:44
3:05 AM PDT
10:33
Sep 13, 2024
14:07
Sep 12, 2024
48:41
Sep 11, 2024
29:38
Latest Census data show an increase in childhood poverty
Latest Census data show an increase in childhood poverty
Many people don't realize their home insurance doesn't cover flooding
Many people don't realize their home insurance doesn't cover flooding
The Changing Threat
How We Survive
The Changing Threat
Firms market homes in West Bank settlements to Jews in U.S., stoking controversy
Israel-Hamas War
Firms market homes in West Bank settlements to Jews in U.S., stoking controversy