Can the Fed lower inflation without getting the economy into a recession?

Kai Ryssdal, Anais Amin, and Sean McHenry Apr 27, 2022
Recessions have followed many of the Federal Reserve's past interest rate hikes.

This Friday, the Federal Reserve will receive the results of the PCE price index, the changes in prices and goods for the month of March. Next week, the Fed conducts its FOMC meeting, where “a 50-basis point will likely be on the table,” as Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned at a panel discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund. The goal? Raising interest rates to try and bring down high inflation. 

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Ben White, chief economic correspondent at Politico, about his recent article on the likelihood of a “soft landing” and whether the Fed can be successful in lowering inflation. 

