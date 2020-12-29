Transit agencies get $14 billion in relief, with ridership still down

Back for a limited time: the KaiPA pint glass!
You’re probably getting the picture that there’s a lot happening in the $900 billion COVID relief bill. Well, it also includes $14 billion in aid for U.S. transit agencies. Ridership is down drastically, and many are struggling to stay afloat.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York and Bay Area Rapid Transit system in San Francisco will get a hefty share, but the money will impact transportation agencies throughout the country. And many are worried this is just a Band-Aid.
The $14 billion is less than half of what the industry was lobbying for. “First, we just need to stop the bleeding,” said Ben Fried, with the think tank TransitCenter. He said with people across the country still working from home and some afraid of catching COVID-19 on the bus, this relief will stop the bleeding for a few months.
“The best estimates indicate that there will be a budget crunch for transit agencies going into 2021 and probably lasting through 2022,” Fried said. “So this won’t be the last aid package they need.”
He said this money will allow transportation agencies to avoid doomsday scenarios of thousands of layoffs and drastic service cuts.
Yonah Freemark, senior research associate at the Urban Institute, said those cuts would have affected many of the essential workers who continue to use public transit to get to their jobs.
“People who work in grocery stores, people who work in retail [and] people who work at hospitals continue to need public transportation and actually continue to ride it,” he said.
Freemark said it’s the white-collar, higher-income communities that have seen the largest reduction in ridership.
Paul Skoutelas, president of the trade group American Public Transportation Association, said he was relieved they got anything — and is already planning on lobbying for more — but the goal isn’t stopgap packages.
“We’re looking for a major really landmark piece of legislation to be working with the new administration, and with the new Congress come next month,” he said.
Skoutelas hopes that involves a dedicated federal funding stream that doesn’t need to be renewed. Especially because ridership isn’t expected to get back to normal for years.
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
