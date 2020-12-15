More employers are expected to shift to hybrid workplaces

Google informed its workers this week that when they return to the office in September, the company will be testing a “flexible” workweek. According to an email obtained by The New York Times and confirmed by Marketplace, staff will be expected to come into the office at least three days a week and work from home the rest of the time.

Microsoft, Dropbox and Nationwide are among other employers shifting to a hybrid setup, which is expected to change the way offices look and feel, according to workplace experts.

Before the pandemic, Janet Pogue McLaurin worked full time in the Washington, D.C., office of Gensler, an architectural and design firm. Now that she works at home, she doesn’t miss the hourlong commute, but she does miss the self-serve coffee bar.

“It’s the place to run into employees from all three of our floors and just casually catch up,” she said.

It’s McLaurin’s job to understand how important those interactions are. She’s head of global workplace research at Gensler. And for a lot of workers, she said, a hybrid model is the future.

“They’re going to be doing some of their focus work at home,” she said. “And they’re going to be coming into the office to do more of that group work to meet with their teams and connect with each other.”

That’s going to change office design, said Cali Williams Yost, founder of the Flex Strategy Group. Goodbye personal workstation with your Post-its and bobbleheads and family photos; hello “hotel desks” you have to book in advance — and leave clean for the next user.

“There’s some very creative ways for people to be able to have their own space — rollable lockers and things that they can keep their personal items on site,” Yost said.

On the other hand, “will you need that as much if you’re only spending two or three days in the workplace?” asked Dan Schawbel, managing partner with Workplace Intelligence. “Once you start removing time spent in office, the need to make your office more a part of your life is being slowly diminished,” he said.

Something else that’s being diminished? The line between home and work.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What happens if the federal government does not provide more money to state and local governments in the next round of coronavirus relief? Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments are bound by balanced budget requirements, meaning that when revenues decline, they’re forced to either reduce spending or increase taxes. Without federal assistance, the revenue drop would likely result in more job losses, said Tracy Gordon, a senior fellow with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. State and local governments employ more workers than any other sector, Gordon said. What will it take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine? There’s a saying in public health that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives. A recent Pew Research poll shows 60% of Americans would definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today. That’s an improvement, but 21% still said they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information won’t change their minds. So what’ll it take? Building trust, said James Colgrove, a professor of public health at Columbia University. Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic for that. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered. Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. Read More Collapse