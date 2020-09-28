Grocers are scrambling to face another pandemic panic

Remember the early days of the pandemic? Back when panic buying meant it was nearly impossible to find things like toilet paper, rice and flour? Well, public health officials are warning that we could see a second wave of the virus before the end of the year. And this time retailers want to be prepared if there’s high demand for certain products.

But that’s thrown all the computer models they usually use out of whack. Machine learning helps run stores like Walmart and Kroger, and that’s not as useful during a pandemic.

When you pick up orange juice or granola bars at the grocery store, you are being watched. Video cameras and even retinal scanners are looking at where your eyes go, how long you linger and what you touch.

“If it can be measured through technology and money can be made, and of course it’s legal and ethical, it will happen,” said Eric Bradlow, who teaches retail analytics at Wharton. He said algorithms use all that data to decide how much to order and what the sticker price should be. And that works in normal times.

“Now the question is: How predictive is that model going to be?” Bradlow said.

Not so predictive. Because a data model is only as good as its data, and computers don’t know how to factor in people’s unusual buying patterns during the pandemic. Rudi Leuschner, a professor of supply chain management at Rutgers, said retailers are going old-school.

“We use the supercomputer that everybody has built in right as they’re born, which is human intuition,” Leuschner said.

People’s shopping habits have ebbed and flowed depending on the state of COVID-19 cases or lockdowns. Computers can’t make sense of this stuff, so retailers have to trust their own guts.

“It is definitely going to come down to a lot of calculated best guesses,” said Julie Niederhoff, who teaches supply chain management at Syracuse University.

She said humans tend to overcorrect. Retailers may actually stock up too much, wasting money and warehouse space. Plus, who knows what people will panic buy the second time around.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What does the unemployment picture look like? It depends on where you live. The national unemployment rate has fallen from nearly 15% in April down to 8.4% percent last month. That number, however, masks some big differences in how states are recovering from the huge job losses resulting from the pandemic. Nevada, Hawaii, California and New York have unemployment rates ranging from 11% to more than 13%. Unemployment rates in Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota and Vermont have now fallen below 5%. Will it work to fine people who refuse to wear a mask? Travelers in the New York City transit system are subject to $50 fines for not wearing masks. It’s one of many jurisdictions imposing financial penalties: It’s $220 in Singapore, $130 in the United Kingdom and a whopping $400 in Glendale, California. And losses loom larger than gains, behavioral scientists say. So that principle suggests that for policymakers trying to nudge people’s public behavior, it may be better to take away than to give. How are restaurants recovering? Nearly 100,000 restaurants are closed either permanently or for the long term — nearly 1 in 6, according to a new survey by the National Restaurant Association. Almost 4.5 million jobs still haven’t come back. Some restaurants have been able to get by on innovation, focusing on delivery, selling meal or cocktail kits, dining outside — though that option that will disappear in northern states as temperatures fall. But however you slice it, one analyst said, the United States will end the year with fewer restaurants than it began with. And it’s the larger chains that are more likely to survive. Read More Collapse