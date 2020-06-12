Household debt up 4% in the first quarter

A new report from the Federal Reserve this week says debt held by households increased by almost 4% in the first quarter. Much of that increase happened before the pandemic started. But what does that say about where we are headed now?
Some people are digging deeper into debt during the pandemic. Greg McBride at Bankrate.com said about 1 in 6 households reports having more debt now than before the crisis.
“And that’s 1 in 4 for those that have suffered some sort of income disruption,” McBride said.
A separate report from the New York Fed says the average debt per capita rose to $52,000 in the first quarter, about 3% more than the year before.
But economist Tim Quinlan at Wells Fargo said the government’s stimulus has caused many people’s incomes to rise, too.
“April, for example, was the best month on record for personal income. That was the month that the stimulus checks got counted,” Quinlan said.
He said savings rates have also gone up, given the restrictions on in-store shopping.
And, some consumer credit has slowed, Warren Kornfeld at Moody’s said.
“It’s down very, very significantly with auto, because auto sales are down,” Kornfeld said.
He said the concern is whether borrowing will start to rise more as the government’s stimulus wears off.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
