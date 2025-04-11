Expect tariff evasion

Tariff chaos is making tariff evasion more likely. Plus, car insurance costs dip, and the value of the U.S. dollar tumbles.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks falling consumer sentiment, tariffs, and the week’s economic news with Heather Long at the Washington Post and Jordyn Holman at the New York Times.
The greenback falls to a 10-year low against the Swiss franc. A sense of risk around U.S. assets is undermining their safe-haven status.
Tariffs could hike the costs of accidents and further strain the insurance industry.
You might get around tariffs by lying about what goods you’re importing, their value or where they’re from. But the penalties are severe.
Even high earners feel sour about price inflation and the rising cost of housing.