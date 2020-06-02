Facing another month of costs in the coronavirus economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Facing another month of costs in the coronavirus economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The start of June marks a new round of mandatory payments for things like rent, credit card bills and car loans. We checked in with two people who we spoke to at the start of April and May about how their economic lives have changed in the past month.
April Oliver
Oliver was set to start a job at an environmental consulting firm in Boseman, Montana, when the crisis hit. Her offer was delayed because of the coronavirus, but she started working in May and is now moving to full-time.
“It’s definitely been a roller coaster,” Oliver said. “Even two months ago, I felt so despondent and hopeless. I thought that surely I’d stay unemployed for the rest of the year.”
Even with her new employment situation, Oliver is still being cautious with her spending.
Maria Barillas
Barillas, a waitress and barista in Brooklyn, New York, has been out of work since mid-March, when her restaurant closed. It has since reopened for takeout, but she hasn’t been called back in to work.
“I feel like at the beginning of the pandemic, I thought for certain that we’d be back to work by mid-May, early June,” Barillas said. “Now it feels less certain that jobs are gonna be there waiting for us.”
Barillas has been looking for other jobs but hasn’t found many places hiring. She said her unemployment insurance is helping her feel stable right now.
“The extra $600 [per week] that the government has allotted to people who have lost their jobs to coronavirus is very helpful,” she said. “But I think as June turns into July, that’ll be when I start feeling a little more anxious, when that emergency fund runs out.”
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.