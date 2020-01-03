Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

U.S. airstrike is causing turmoil in oil markets

Jan 3, 2020
Check Your Balance ™️

Did you make a financial resolution this year? Share it with us!

Samantha Fields Jan 3, 2020
catherine_jones via Getty Images

We’re just a few days into the New Year. Did you make any resolutions?

If you, like millions of other people, made a resolution that revolves around MONEY — spending less of it, saving more of it, paying down debt — we want to hear about it. (Even if you’ve already broken it!)

It can be really, really hard to make resolutions stick. One key, according to a Certified Financial Planner we talked to recently, is having an accountability partner.

Marketplace might want to be YOUR accountability partner, if you made a financial resolution.

Let us know what your resolution is, what inspired you to make it, and how you’re doing with it so far. We will be picking a few people to check in with regularly throughout the year.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

