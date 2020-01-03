Did you make a financial resolution this year? Share it with us!

We’re just a few days into the New Year. Did you make any resolutions?



If you, like millions of other people, made a resolution that revolves around MONEY — spending less of it, saving more of it, paying down debt — we want to hear about it. (Even if you’ve already broken it!)

It can be really, really hard to make resolutions stick. One key, according to a Certified Financial Planner we talked to recently, is having an accountability partner.

Marketplace might want to be YOUR accountability partner, if you made a financial resolution.

Let us know what your resolution is, what inspired you to make it, and how you’re doing with it so far. We will be picking a few people to check in with regularly throughout the year.

