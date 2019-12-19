Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

What makes a worker "skilled"?

Dec 19, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
The Uncertain Hour
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,202 Episodes
Marketplace 3,996 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,702 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 160 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 27 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes

“We recognize it when we make a mistake, and we adjust” — Minneapolis Fed president

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Dec 19, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Neel Kashkari testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs in 2008.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

For the Federal Reserve, 2019 was a policy U-turn. After four hikes to the federal funds rate in 2018, the Fed cut interest rates in 2019 — the first time it had done so in over a decade.

This is a big deal because cutting interest rates is generally seen as a way that the Fed can stimulate the economy, while raising rates is seen as a way to slow it down. That means in the course of the year, the central bank took a dramatically different stance on what the economy needed.

“I think we have been wrong,” Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in an interview with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal. “We can put people to work and have wages grow, and it doesn’t lead to inflation. At least not yet.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
GIVE NOW

David has the answers to your questions! 

Become an Investor TODAY to get an invitation to our exclusive AMA series.

Don’t miss out on our 2020 Ask Me Anything series!

 

The only way to get your invitation is when you become a Marketplace Investor TODAY.

Contribute a one-time gift of $60 or donate $5/month to ask your favorite Marketplace hosts – David Brancaccio, Molly Wood and Kai Ryssdal – anything! 

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE