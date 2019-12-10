Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

We have a deal, folks

Dec 10, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,181 Episodes
Marketplace 3,989 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,695 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 158 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 119 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
Two pairs are better than one! Get both NEW Marketplace socks for only $5/month! GIVE NOW

Corporate America’s diversity and inclusion falls short for black employees

Andy Uhler Dec 10, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A new report from the Center for Talent Innovation, “Being Black in Corporate America,” has found that only 8% of people in corporate roles are black. And that African American millennials are more likely to drop out of the corporate world altogether.

Only four Fortune 500 companies have a black chief executive, down from seven less than 10 years ago, according to the report. Julia Taylor Kennedy, who helped write the report, said young African Americans are more likely to contemplate leaving their current job just to get out on their own.

“Twenty-five percent of black professionals are planning to start their own venture,” Kennedy said. “That’s a pretty high number, one in four, and it’s much higher than white professionals.”

And, she said, it’s not for lack of ambition. The study found that black professionals are more likely than their white counterparts to aspire to a top job.

Andre Perry, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the problem for businesses isn’t just losing out on talented black professionals.

“Corporations are missing out on not only the brilliance and intelligence of black workers, you’re [also] losing the perspective of the customer,” Perry said.

He said black millennials have more leverage than those that came before them to ask for more workplace advancement opportunities, and to leave if they don’t get them.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
DONATE TODAY

Marketplace socks
are BACK!

Give NOW to get both new designs for just $5/month.