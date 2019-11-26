Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

"The glass is much more than half full"

Nov 26, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,151 Episodes
Marketplace 3,979 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,685 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 25 Episodes

eBay aims to strengthen focus on core business as competition builds

Meghan McCarty Carino Nov 26, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The eBay headquarters in San Jose, California in 2014.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

eBay is set to sell ticket firm StubHub to the Swiss ticket vendor Viagogo for about $4 billion. For almost a year, eBay has been under pressure from activist investors to focus on its core business in the face of slowing growth. While eBay was once on a par with Amazon, it’s ceded much of its market share to the ecommerce behemoth. Elsewhere, apps for secondhand goods with more user-friendly mobile interfaces, like Poshmark and Mercari, have been able to compete favorably in the online auction space.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.