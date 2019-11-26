eBay is set to sell ticket firm StubHub to the Swiss ticket vendor Viagogo for about $4 billion. For almost a year, eBay has been under pressure from activist investors to focus on its core business in the face of slowing growth. While eBay was once on a par with Amazon, it’s ceded much of its market share to the ecommerce behemoth. Elsewhere, apps for secondhand goods with more user-friendly mobile interfaces, like Poshmark and Mercari, have been able to compete favorably in the online auction space.

