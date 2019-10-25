Amazon sacrifices profits for faster shipping

Amazon has offered two-day shipping to Prime members for nearly a decade now.
But this year, the company’s expected to spend around $3.5 billion to expand same-day shipping, according to Youssef Squali, lead internet analyst, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey.
It’s spent nearly half that amount already — so much that its third-quarter profits were down 27% from the same time a year ago.
Why the emphasis on shipping? Because Amazon’s defining offer of 2-day shipping isn’t so defining anymore. Walmart, Target, and drugstores have caught up. So Amazon is upping the ante, moving to same-day shipping.
It’s an expensive move that it hopes its competitors won’t be able to match.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.