Marketplace Morning Report

The LGBTQ community is fertile ground

Oct 16, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

LGBTQ people are more likely than ever to become parents. Is the fertility industry serving them?

Hannah Harris Green Oct 16, 2019
According to a survey conducted this year by Family Equality, young LGBTQ people are almost as likely as young straight people to want kids. In order to have children, same-sex couples often turn to fertility services that are primarily designed for straight people. That’s starting to change as more fertility businesses are taking active steps to meet the needs of the LGBTQ community.

