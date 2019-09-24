Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 132: A gig is a gig is a gig

Sep 24, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

CBS and POC

Sep 23, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

An economist responds to Greta Thunberg

Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Sep 24, 2019
Youth Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the UN Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth,” said activist Greta Thunberg, speaking at the United Nations yesterday. “How dare you?”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal asked Ashoka Mody, professor of international economic policy at Princeton, what he thought of Thunberg’s speech.

“I think she is cutting out a political path on which economists must now travel,” Mody told Ryssdal. However, said Mody, economic growth itself is not the issue.

“We need to change the way we do things,” he said. “It requires a much more intrusive environmental regulation on the premise that that regulation will create a new avenue for innovation and investment.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

