Artificial intelligence reached a milestone recently. Scientists at Carnegie Mellon developed a program called Pluribus that can beat humans at six-player Texas hold ’em poker. Poker is a game of imperfect information (you don’t know the state of play like you do in chess or checkers), which makes it a lot like the real world. One of the creators of the program has already started two companies to bring its “superhuman strategic reasoning” to the business world, politics and even the military.

