Marketplace Morning Report

Brew Hawaii

Jul 8, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Teens are too focused on summer school to work summer jobs

Meghan McCarty Carino Jul 8, 2019
Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

Summer has traditionally been an opportunity for teenagers to earn some much needed cash. However, the number of teens participating in the labor force has dropped steadily in recent years.

According to a recent report by the Brookings Institution, teenagers are bypassing summer employment in favor of academic classes and extracurricular experiences that can give them a competitive edge for college. The shift may also be due to the changing face of the workforce and fierce competition for low-wage, low-skill jobs.

As teens find other ways to pass the summer, some companies are getting creative in their efforts to lure in young workers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

