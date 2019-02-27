The release of the hit Netflix show "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" has offered an unexpected boost to thrift stores this year. Kondo encourages viewers across the U.S. to part with the personal effects that fail to "spark joy." Goodwill Industries is attributing at least some of a 10 to 20 percent increase in donations to its stores this year to the release of the show's first series.
