President Donald Trump signed an executive order this afternoon to create a program to boost U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence. No new funding per se, that’s up to Congress. But the White House is directing federal agencies to prioritize AI investments, develop training programs, and collaborate with international allies.

The American AI Initiative — that’s what it’s called — comes as China has been pressing on with its own campaign to boost development of AI, a big priority for its government and part of their sizable investments in next-generation technologies. If this is a race, as it’s often described, between two giant economies, both rushing to capture the economic benefits artificial intelligence … who is winning?

