The head of the World Bank, Jim Kim, announced his resignation Monday — a surprise given that he’s still got a few years left on his term. So now the search is on to find his replacement. Traditionally, the World Bank’s been led by an American, while the International Monetary Fund has been run by a European, currently Christine Lagarde of France. We look into the convention, whether it’s likely to hold this time and just why it matters.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO