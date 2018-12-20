By Justin Ho
Today the Altria Group – the tobacco giant that used to be known as Philip Morris – announced it’s spending $12.8 billion to buy a 35 percent stake in Juul Labs. That’s the e-cigarette maker that dominates the vaping market here in the U.S., and which some public-health advocates worry is getting another generation hooked on nicotine. At the same time, others see vaping as a healthier alternative to cigarettes.

