Today the Altria Group – the tobacco giant that used to be known as Philip Morris – announced it’s spending $12.8 billion to buy a 35 percent stake in Juul Labs. That’s the e-cigarette maker that dominates the vaping market here in the U.S., and which some public-health advocates worry is getting another generation hooked on nicotine. At the same time, others see vaping as a healthier alternative to cigarettes.
