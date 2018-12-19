Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/19/tech/what-s-company-do-all-facebook-data/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The District of Columbia sued Facebook today for sharing users' personal data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica before the 2016 election.

But that may be the least of the company's troubles today.

A New York Times investigation has revealed that Facebook has been sharing WAY more of its users' data with other companies than we realized. Partnerships with more than 150 companies gave Microsoft's Bing access to the names of users' friends — without their consent. Amazon got its hands on users' names and contact info. And probably most galling is that Netflix, Spotify —and for some reason the Royal Bank of Canada — were given the ability to read users' private messages. It's upsetting to think about but it also makes one wonder: Why would those companies even want to do that?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Your contribution as a Marketplace Investor — in whatever amount you choose — is essential to the future of independent public service journalism. And when you give today, your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Thank you for your generous support! Become a Marketplace Investor TODAY! BEFORE YOU GO