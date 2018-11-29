By Mikaela Lefrak
Sign language interpretation major student Nikolas Carapellatti (L) signs with deaf Gallaudet University student Rebecca Witzofsky outside the first Starbucks café staffed by employees who are partially or fully deaf and capable of communicating in American Sign Language in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2018.
A new Starbucks in Washington, D.C., is different than the rest of the 14,000 Starbucks in the United States: It's designed specifically for deaf and hard of hearing customers. Most of its employees are deaf, and all of them know American Sign Language. Gallaudet University, the country's only liberal arts college for the deaf, is a few blocks away. The Starbucks is one of many businesses in the neighborhood with a significant customer base of deaf people.

Reporter Mikaela LeFrak got a quick tutorial on how to sign "pumpkin spice latte" from a Starbucks employee.

 

