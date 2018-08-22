Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/22/world/trade-tensions-us-escalate-some-canada-are-turning-towards-products-made-home/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In May, the Trump administration announced import tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Canada retaliated with its own, longer list of tariffs that includes steel and aluminum but also products from bourbon to strawberry jam. With the risk of an escalating trade war, a father-son team has created a website for Canadians to find products made at home. While a Buy Canadian movement could encourage more consumers to seek out domestic alternatives to U.S. imports, the obstacles are still daunting for Canadian companies, because retaliatory tariffs could mean the loss of a much larger American market.

