After an injury or a stroke, rehabilitation care is important. It's where patients either regain their function or learn to adapt to and cope with their new abilities, with the goal of returning to their lives and families.

Rancho Los Amigos Rehabilitation Center in Downey, California, is one of the largest hospitals of its kind in the United States, and about 75,000 patients receive care there every year. Marketplace looked into the kind of community that grows out of rehabilitation through the lens of a stroke support group that's been meeting at Rancho every week for years.

