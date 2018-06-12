Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/12/economy/fed-talks-interest-rates-eye-toward-inverted-yield-curve/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting today to talk interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its target rate by a quarter of a point for the second time this year. And with unemployment reaching a new low last month and inflation creeping up, analysts expect officials to keep raising rates throughout the year. If short-term yields keep rising, that could lead to what’s called an inverted yield curve, when short-term term rates are higher than long-term borrowing costs.

