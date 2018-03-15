A water taxi navigates the Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on March 11, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. - Scott Olson/Getty Images

St. Patrick’s Day lands on a Saturday this year, so go on that pub crawl since, generally speaking, you’ll have all of Sunday for recovery, right?

Maybe with some Pedialyte?

They did it again @pedialyte ! In time for both St Patrick’s day AND #SXSW. Absolutely cannot celebrate without them. #TeamPedialyte for life! pic.twitter.com/AizvW3dSSH — Andy Baldacci (@andybaldacci) March 13, 2018

Initially marketed towards parents of young children, the folks behind Pedialyte have altered their approach in recent years, shifting towards an entirely new demographic: hungover adults.

You can find the company’s hashtag #TeamPedialyte across multiple social media platforms, along with a series of care packages for their biggest fans – the most recent being a St. Patrick’s Day themed box named the “Petey O’Lytie.” Among the free swag is, of course, a box of ready-to-use Pedialyte for all their hangover woes after a wild night on the town.

But believe it or not, St. Patrick’s Day didn’t start out as a holiday chock full of merry drinking at the local pub. The holiday is actually dedicated to St. Patrick of Roman Britain, who was brought to Ireland as a slave and is credited towards introducing Christianity to the region. The holiday became official in 1903 and around the same time, the country passed a law that closed bars on March 17 because the Catholic country felt a night of drinking and debauchery was “too sinful.” From 1903 until 1961, when the law was repealed, bars in Ireland were closed to the public.

Drunken nights or not, in honor of Saint Patrick and his order, let’s do the numbers.