We've all been there … someone takes your lunch from the work fridge, uses all the printer paper and doesn't replace it, talks on the phone so loudly that noise canceling headphones don't stand a chance. Even in the most peaceful of offices, there are bound to be co-workers who get on your last nerve. So, how do you cope before you lose your mind? Alison Green from Ask a Manager joins Marketplace Weekend every month to guide us through life at work.
Follow Marketplace Weekend Staff at @MarketplaceWknd.