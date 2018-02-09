Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/09/life/how-video-game-industry-outsources-labor/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As the price of making video games shoots up, companies have tightened their belts on one of their biggest costs: people. To cut overhead, companies have started using workers abroad for different art elements of a given game. Separate companies can be responsible for each part of a given game, from gun design to clothing to architecture to props. Writer Michael Thomsen took a step into the world of video game labor outsourcing for the online publication The Outline. He joined Marketplace Weekend to discuss it.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.