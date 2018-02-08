Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/08/business/business-cards-are-getting-weirder/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Even in this digital age, the good old fashioned business card is far from dead.

But it is getting weirder.

Some creative networkers and entrepreneurs are using oddball cards with unusual shapes and materials to stand out with potential clients.

"What I found is that a lot of young people really love them because they can play with them," Sue Shellenbarger of the Wall Street Journal said in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "It becomes a playful thing and more added up to your brand."

You can read Sue's article about the new DIY business cards.

