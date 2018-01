Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/12/tech/facebook-changing-news-feed/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Facebook announced this week that it will change the algorithm that governs what content users see in their News Feeds. Users can expect to see less news content and more posts from friends and family. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talked with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about the change and what it means for Facebook.

