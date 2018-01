Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/11/business/panther-billion-dollar-movie/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The new Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” is breaking records — and it's not even out yet. Fandango says the first 24 hours of advanced ticket sales beat the sales for “Captain America: Civil War,” thus setting a new bar for Marvel. Disney, which owns Marvel, has been promoting the movie heavily. But there’s also been a whole lot of grass-roots support for “Black Panther.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.