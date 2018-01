Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/11/business/delta-s-earnings-show-if-demand-business-travel-growing/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Delta Air Lines released its latest earnings report this morning, sharing just how much money it made during the last few months of 2017. The company beat Wall Street expectations, earning 96 cents per share. The airline has laid out some lofty goals to push its profit margin higher and contain costs this year. The industry expects to get a boost from the Republican tax plan.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.