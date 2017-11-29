Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/29/education/study-finds-many-states-public-education-funding-still-hasn-t-come-back-pre/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s been a decade since the Great Recession, and while a lot of things in the economy have recovered, state funding for public schools is still lagging behind pre-Recession levels, after accounting for inflation. That’s according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank that focuses on ways that federal and state policies can reduce poverty and inequality. The study finds that about 30 states are still providing less funding per student than they were a decade ago. And, many local governments have not been able to fill that gap.

