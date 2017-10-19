Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/19/education/pennsylvania-s-budget-stalemate-threatens-state-tuition-discounts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In Pennsylvania, a budget stalemate — one that’s been going on for more than three months now — is threatening millions of dollars that some universities count on to lower their in-state tuition. The state’s legislature adopted the budget over the summer, but it still hasn’t agreed on how to pay for it. Meanwhile, four schools — Pennsylvania State University, the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University — are nervous their funds could become a casualty in the negotiation process.

