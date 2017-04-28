While most Americans aren't as anxious about the economy as they used to be, 18- to 24-year-olds are still feeling the stress. - Frederick Florin/Getty Images

This week, our Marketplace-Edison Anxiety Poll found that 18- to 24-year-olds were feeling pretty stressed about the economy. So we asked you to tell us about what was giving you anxiety.

People had a lot to say on the matter. Listeners called, emailed, wrote to us on Facebook and tweeted.

@MarketplaceWKND same anxieties boomers and gen X had, just more of it due to fewer viable options than they had seeking and establishing a living — WÄF (@rajajackal) April 26, 2017

@Marketplace The cost of living in certain cities, student debt, the threats to quality public education, GLOBAL WARMING, etc,. Literally pick any cause. — Kathleen Stanford (@Katcorvette) April 26, 2017

Young people are anxious for a lot of reasons: college tuition, job security, rent. These stresses can be particularly grueling for young people who are getting ready to leave home and are on the brink of adulthood. Marketplace listeners Sonia Kang and her son, Gabriel Gonzalez, sat down to talk about their economic worries as Gabriel gears up for high school graduation and the beginning of college.

