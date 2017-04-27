Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/27/health-care/people-pre-existing-conditions-new-republican-healthcare-plan-contains-plenty/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Before the Affordable Care Act, if you were living with a pre-existing condition, it usually meant you'd pay through the nose for coverage, your condition might not get covered or you'd have no insurance at all. Now, under the ACA, these same people can't get charged more for their condition. But that may be about to change. In the House Republicans' most recent effort to repeal the health law, a new amendment would allow states to charge the sick higher rates — if those people dropped their coverage.

