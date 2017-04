Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/26/economy/fact-checking-trump-s-latest-tweet-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Key to President Trump’s tax plans announced today is accelerated economic growth. That’s probably one reason the president took to Twitter this morning to complain about modest growth in 2016. He said trade deficits were to blame. "Trade deficits hurt the economy very badly" he wrote. But economists say that’s not really right.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.