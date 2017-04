Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/20/business/why-would-google-want-block-own-ads/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Wall Street Journal is reporting, according to unnamed sources, that Google plans to introduce an ad-blocking feature on its Chrome web browser. Yes, that Google. The one that makes a lot of money selling those ads. So why would it want to make it easier for users to escape them?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.