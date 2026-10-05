Americans are warming up to the idea of autonomous vehicles, survey finds

Americans are more familiar with autonomous vehicles than they were a decade ago. But if a self-driving car is in their future, most still want the option of taking the wheel. Those are among the findings from a survey by Cox Automotive about Americans’ attitudes towards autonomous vehicles.

About one in five people have ridden in a robotaxi, according to Cox’s survey. Those are driverless cars operated by companies like Waymo or Zoox, which are available in over a dozen cities now.

Those who’ve tried them generally like them, according to Sam Abuelsamid, vice president of market research at Telemetry.

“Once people have an opportunity to actually ride in one of these and experience riding in an automated vehicle, they tend to have a much better impression of it,” he said.

Cox’s survey bears this out; 83% said their perception of autonomous vehicles improved after riding in one.

But for the vast majority of people who’ve never ridden in a robotaxi, Cox found several reasons they’re hesitant: 61% are not comfortable riding in a car without a human driver; 64% would want the autonomous vehicle to be “significantly safer” than a human driver.

But also, 27% of respondents think a robotaxi might be too cautious and hesitant. That’s generally how robotaxis drive, said Rebecca Higgins, vice president of policy at Eno Center for Transportation.

“It can be less nimble and, you know, playing loose with the rules than human drivers are,” she said.

That could be kind of annoying if you’re a robotaxi passenger unable to take the wheel. Higgins, though, wishes humans would take a cue from the robots and drive more carefully.