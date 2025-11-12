Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Nov 12, 2025

Years after the debt crisis, core eurozone economies struggle

The southern European countries hit hardest by the sovereign debt crisis now drive economic growth on the continent.

World/Internationalby Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Download
The problem economies of Europe today are in the north, as France and the United Kingdom struggle to balance their budgets and Germany's GDP contracts.
The problem economies of Europe today are in the north, as France and the United Kingdom struggle to balance their budgets and Germany's GDP contracts.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

The economies hit hardest by the European sovereign debt crisis in the 2010s were southern European countries like Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece. In exchange for big bailouts from their northerly neighbors, they enforced strict austerity measures and unemployment soared.

“That was, at the time, very painful for those economies,” Chelsey Dulaney of the Wall Street Journal said. “But what it did was sort of set the stage for these economies to emerge a lot stronger.”

Meanwhile, some northern European countries are now having some debt issues of their own.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talked to Dulaney about her and her colleagues’ reporting on this European economic role reversal.

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    11 hours ago
    25:37
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    19 hours ago
    6:37
  • Marketplace Tech
    a day ago
    4:02
  • Make Me Smart
    2 days ago
    22:49
  • Million Bazillion
    2 days ago
    32:45
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    3 months ago
    35:26